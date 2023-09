TROTWOOD — Some Trotwood residents may experience a change in their water pressure Thursday morning as crews work to repair a water main break.

The City of Trotwood said crews are working to repair a water main break on Olive Road.

>> Officer injured, suspect taken to hospital after chase ends in Trotwood

Those living in the Broadmoor neighborhood may experience low water pressure, the city said.

The city said it will provide more details as they become available.





©2023 Cox Media Group