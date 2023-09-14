Domestic violence incident results in chase, crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A domestic violence incident that started in Riverside resulted in a chase and a crash in Trotwood Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m. Riverside officers were called to a domestic violence incident in the area of Monticello Avenue and Prince Albert Boulevard, according to Huber Heights dispatchers.

A chase ensued with officers and that ended with a crash in the 4300 block of Fruedenberger Avenue, According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dayton assisted Riverside in the chase, according to dispatch.

We have a News Center 7 crew on the scene and are working to learn what led up to the chase and if anyone is hurt.

