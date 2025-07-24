Crews respond to reported gas leak in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several crews responded to a reported gas leak in a local neighborhood early Thursday.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched just after 5 a.m. to the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue on reports of a gas leak, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Scanner traffic indicates that Dayton Police officers have been requested to block off traffic.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that Dayton firefighters are at the scene.

No other information is available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this developing story.

