Crews respond to reported gas leak in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several crews responded to a reported gas leak in a local neighborhood early Thursday.
Dayton firefighters were dispatched just after 5 a.m. to the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue on reports of a gas leak, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Scanner traffic indicates that Dayton Police officers have been requested to block off traffic.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that Dayton firefighters are at the scene.
No other information is available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this developing story.
