DAYTON — Social Security is a safety net that millions of Americans rely on to pay for basic living expenses.

However, an I-Team Investigation found that many families are stuck getting bills from the federal government asking them to pay back tens of thousands of dollars.

News Center 7′s John Bedell is investigating why this is happening and how it’s impacting Ohioans.

Tune in today at 5 p.m. on News Center 7 for John’s complete I-Team Investigation story.

© 2023 Cox Media Group