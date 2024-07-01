New information expected after 15-year-old shot, killed by Dayton police

DAYTON — We are expecting to learn new information on Monday after a 15-year-old was shot and killed by Dayton officers over the weekend.

As reported Saturday on News Center 7 at 11, Dayton Police officers responded to address a “vacant house/block party issue in the middle of the street in the 500 block of Negley Place, according to a statement posted on social media.

They arrived at the scene around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers approached, an individual allegedly had a gun.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that a male ran from officers, then turned around and allegedly pointed a gun at them.

Two officers fired their guns at the male, the department said.

They began “rendering medical aid” to the individual. Medics transported the person to the hospital where the individual died.

In an update Sunday afternoon, Dayton police provided photos of the gun that was recovered.

“The gun the individual possessed was a Glock 17, with a loaded 30-round magazine,” Dayton Police said Sunday in a social media post.

People told News Center 7 last weekend that the shooting should not have happened and blamed the officers for the young man’s death.

“The police asked about him and he just started proceeding to run and they just shot him, flat out shot him,” Aivanah Ramsay said to Patterson on Saturday.

Local civil rights leaders say they are also watching the investigation closely.

“We don’t know if these are the facts until we actually get the footage,” said Dr. Derrick Foward, Dayton Unit of the NAACP. on Saturday. “We will be closely monitoring this situation and ensuring that if there’s any kind of negligence on the police department’s side that we will deal with it quickly and decisively.”

Campbell says the young man has not yet been formally identified.

Family members have identified the male as Brian Moody, 15.

The Dayton Unit of the NAACP also released a statement following Saturday’s shooting and said the person who died was a teenager.

Dayton police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office have not confirmed that Moody was killed in this shooting.

Campbell also reports that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation and the Dayton Police Profession Standards Bureau will do an internal review of the officer’s actions compared to policy.

