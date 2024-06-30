Community gathers to remember 15-year-old killed in police shooting

DAYTON — Over 100 community members gathered to remember a 15-year-old killed in a police shooting in Dayton Saturday night.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Dayton Police officers addressed a “vacant house/block party issue” in the 500 block of Negley Place around 8 p.m.

When officers approached, a male allegedly had a gun. Family members have identified the male as Brian Moody, 15.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that the male ran from officers, then turned around and allegedly pointed a gun at them.

Two officers fired their guns at the male, who was later transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Community members said Moody and other teenagers were gathering for a night of fun. They planned to go to a bowling alley before the shooting occurred.

Shondale Atkinson said she watched the incident unfold.

“He told the young man, if you run, I’ma shoot you. And they said, before they knew it, they looked up and the police shot him in the back. And then another police officer jumped out and started shooting also,” Atkinson said.

Dayton police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office have not confirmed that Moody was killed in this shooting.

