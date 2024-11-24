New group of EMTs, paramedics begin work in Dayton

DAYTON — A group of EMTs and paramedics are gearing up for a whole new line of work.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dayton Fire Department announced on social media that nine new EMTs and paramedics will start work after six weeks of intensive training.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Dayton Fire EMS Recruit Class 2024-B concluded its training on Saturday with the traditional final morning run to fire headquarters and an afternoon graduation ceremony.

The department posted pictures of the run and the nine new EMTS and paramedics on its Facebook page.

The new first responders hit the streets with Dayton medic units starting next week.

New group of medics hit streets in Dayton Photo contributed by Dayton Police and Fire (via Facebook) (Dayton Police and Fire (via Facebook) /Dayton Police and Fire (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



