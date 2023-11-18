Multiple indicted after investigation into local prostitution ring

MERCER COUNTY — Five people were indicted on charges related to prostitution and solicitation in Mercer County on Friday, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.
On Oct. 5, Mercer County detectives began investigating a potential prostitution ring after receiving information on its existence.
The investigation found five adult females and one adult male were allegedly involved in the prostitution ring, Grey said.
A grand jury indicted the five individuals on Friday, Nov. 17.
Five of the six individuals are being held in the Mercer County Jail with no bond, Grey said.
Donald Stachler, 81, of Celina faces one count of promoting prostitution and six counts of soliciting.
Shelby Preslar, 27, of Rock Hill, South Carolina faces three counts of promoting prostitution.
Brittney Harris, 31, of Piqua, faces one count of promoting prostitution.
Shawn Hetletvedt, 48, of Celina faces one count of prostitution.
Adela Sharpe, 35, of Montezuma faces two counts of prostitution.
A fifth female was charged but her name is being withheld pending an indictment. She is being held in another facility.
News Center 7 is working to find out who the fifth female is.
