Multiple indicted after investigation into local prostitution ring

MERCER COUNTY — Five people were indicted on charges related to prostitution and solicitation in Mercer County on Friday, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.

>> ‘Get back there little buddy;’ Body cam shows piglets run loose after semi overturns

On Oct. 5, Mercer County detectives began investigating a potential prostitution ring after receiving information on its existence.

The investigation found five adult females and one adult male were allegedly involved in the prostitution ring, Grey said.

A grand jury indicted the five individuals on Friday, Nov. 17.

>> Area police department asking for help identifying burglary suspects

Five of the six individuals are being held in the Mercer County Jail with no bond, Grey said.

Donald Stachler , 81, of Celina faces one count of promoting prostitution and six counts of soliciting.

Shelby Preslar , 27, of Rock Hill, South Carolina faces three counts of promoting prostitution.

Brittney Harris , 31, of Piqua, faces one count of promoting prostitution.

Shawn Hetletvedt , 48, of Celina faces one count of prostitution.

Adela Sharpe , 35, of Montezuma faces two counts of prostitution.

>> Priest sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking

A fifth female was charged but her name is being withheld pending an indictment. She is being held in another facility.

News Center 7 is working to find out who the fifth female is.

©2023 Cox Media Group