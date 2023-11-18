Priest sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking

FINDLAY, Ohio — A federal jury in Toledo, Ohio found 56-year-old Michael Zacharias guilty of five counts of sex trafficking in May, and he was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Nov. 17.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that Zacharias met the victims through his affiliation with a Catholic School, and he used his position of authority to groom the boys and grow close with their families before he coerced the victims into engaging in commercial sex acts and manipulating the opioid addictions they developed.

“Michael Zacharias’ victims trusted him, as a spiritual advisor, a confidant, a community leader, and someone in a position of authority. He exploited his position and that trust to target and victimize young boys and their families, causing lasting damage to both,” said U.S. Attorney Rebecca C. Lutzko for the Northern District of Ohio.

The testimony of the victims and their family members explained how Zacharias met his victims when they were minor parochial school students through his affiliation with their school. He served as a respected member of the clergy for over 20 years, while exploiting his victims over extended periods while they developed opioid addictions.

“Zacharias was held accountable because of the courageous testimony of these young men, who gave voice to his betrayal and abuse, relieved this unimaginable horror, and withstood Zacharias’ predictable attempts at trial to attack their veracity. I applaud the bravery of these young men, the people who supported the,m and the dogged efforts of the assigned FBI agent, who together exposed this predator, masquerading as a man of faith,” Lutzko said.

Evidence showed that he manipulated the victim’s fears of opioid withdrawal and homelessness to exploit them for commercial sex acts he directed them to perform in exchange for money.

“Although no amount of time can ever wholly repair the damage that Zacharias inflicted on his victims, the life sentence that he received today is a significant step toward finding justice and protecting our community. It sends a message to others who consider similar conduct that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will aggressively pursue charges against those who target our children,” Lutzko said.

The FBI Cleveland Field Office, Lima, and Toledo Resident Agencies investigated this case.

“Using a position of trust while deviously preying on one’s vulnerabilities, especially juveniles, is reprehensible,” said Special Agent in Charge Greg Nelsen of the FBI Cleveland Field Office. “The FBI has zero tolerance for sexual predators and those who commit crimes against children. We will continue to find and investigate individuals and their network who exploit and traffic children and seek justice for the victims and their families.”





