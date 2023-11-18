Piglets run loose after semi overturns on ramp from I-75 NB to I-70 WB

VANDALIA — Dozens of piglets were set loose after a semi-trailer overturned Friday night.

Around 7:50 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the ramp from I-75 northbound to I-70 westbound for reports of a semi-overturned, according to OSP troopers.

Dispatchers confirmed that the crash caused the piglets the semi-trailer was carrying to be set loose.

Traffic camera footage shows troopers and bystanders attempting to catch the piglets.

The ramp remains closed as troopers work to clear the crash and capture the animals.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

