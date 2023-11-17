A woman’s body was found in a creek 55 years ago; investigators just identified her

PREBLE COUNTY — Local investigators have identified the body of a woman found dead over 50 years ago.

In 1968, a body of what was believed to be an unidentified female was found in a creek bed in Eaton. Investigators were unable to make an identification.

Over 50 years later, in 2019, the Preble County Coroner’s Office was contacted by a detective with the Shelby Police Department who was in contact with a family that he thought could be related to Jane Doe. That same year, the body was exhumed from an Eaton cemetery.

Fifty-five years later, with the advancement of DNA and Genealogical Testing, investigators have been able to make an identification of the remains.

This afternoon, the Preble County Coroner’s Office will hold a joint news conference with the Shelby Police Department on the new development.

