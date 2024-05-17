Busy road closed following crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A busy road is closed following a crash in Clark County early Friday morning.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched at 5:37 a.m. to the intersection of Airpark Drive and U.S. 68 on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that U.S. 68 is closed as state troopers investigate the crash.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that two vehicles were involved. At least one person is reported hurt, but News Center 7 could not confirm that from dispatchers.

We will continue to provide updates.

