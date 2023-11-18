Area police department asking for help identifying burglary suspects

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in a recent burglary.

The burglary occurred on Wednesday, November 15 on West Bataan Drive, the police department said in a Facebook post.

Police say the suspects may be associated with the gold Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Detective Ward at (937)296-2598, reference report #23-050833.

KPD is asking for your help in identifying the subjects pictured below, in relations to a burglary that occurred on...





