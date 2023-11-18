‘Get back there little buddy;’ Body cam shows piglets run loose after semi overturns

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — New body camera footage shows troopers respond after dozens of piglets were set loose on Friday night.

Troopers from the Dayton Post responded to a semi-tractor-trailer rollover crash on the ramp from Interstate 75 to Interstate 70 in Butler Township just before 8 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The preliminary investigation shows a Western Star semi-tractor-trailer, operated by Joshua Henderson, 30, Lexington, Okla., was northbound on I-75 and overturned while taking the ramp to I-70, causing hundreds of piglets to escape the trailer onto the roadway, the spokesperson said.

Troopers, first responders, and bystanders worked together to catch and corral the piglets.

In body camera footage, one trooper can be heard telling a piglet “Get back there little buddy.”

The piglets were ultimately transferred to another semi-tractor trailer.

Henderson was not injured and he was cited for failure to control his vehicle, the spokesperson said.

The roadway was closed for nearly five hours.

