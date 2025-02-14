Mother, son found guilty in dog attack that killed 73-year-old woman

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A mother and her son were found guilty after a 73-year-old woman died after being attacked by their dogs last year.

Susan and Adam Withers were each found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of confining, restraining, and debarking dogs, according to CBS-affaliate WBNS.

On Oct. 17, 2024, Jo Echelbarger was working in her flower beds in front of her home in Ashville when she was attacked by two dogs.

Echelbarger suffered serious injuries from the attack and went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

She was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

An officer shot and killed one of the dogs after it became aggressive toward him.

The other dog ran away, and later attacked and killed a dog near a school. It was also later killed.

A sentencing date has not yet been announced.

