More than $23K raised in 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive

DAYTON — The 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive raised over $23,000 in supplies for Crayons to Classroom, benefiting more than 140 area schools and over 50,000 students.

This year’s drive significantly surpassed last year’s total of approximately $16,000, demonstrating increased community support and generosity.

Crayons to Classroom is an organization dedicated to providing essential school supplies to students in need, ensuring that they have the tools necessary for a successful education.

The drive’s success is attributed to the community’s active participation, with many individuals showing up last week to donate supplies.

The substantial increase in donations this year highlights the community’s commitment to supporting local education and helping students succeed.

