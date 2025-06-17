Montgomery County Clerk of Courts changes plea in criminal investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Clerk of Courts accused of several crimes has changed his plea.

Mike Foley appeared in court on Monday and pleaded no contest to misuse or unauthorized use of a computer and solicitation of campaign contributions, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Foley was indicted on 12 counts in July 2024 alongside former Montgomery County Western District Court Judge James Piergies. His initial charges include:

Seven felony counts, including theft in office, unlawful use of a computer, unlawful interest in a public contract, as well as aiding the abetting in the unlawful interest in a public contract

A misdemeanor charge of soliciting political contributions from public employees

A misdemeanor charge of engaging in partisan political activity

He pleaded not guilty to all counts in August 2024, according to court records.

The indictment was connected to an Ohio Auditor of State investigation that began in 2022 and found alleged improper political and other activities involving public resources.

Foley’s remaining 10 charges were dismissed as part of the change of plea on Monday.

Court records show that Foley is eligible to be sentenced to community control sanctions.

News Center 7 obtained the following statement from Foley regarding the change in plea Monday night.

“Today I entered a plea to bring to an end the investigation of issues within my office. While the issues in question were not my actions, but those of former employees, my name is on the door and I am ultimately responsible. I can assure you that the employees are no longer working for the office and I have taken swift action to ensure my policies and procedures are updated to align with my expectations of ethical standards.This will not happen again. Serving as a leader in Montgomery County is one of the greatest privileges and I am incredibly proud of the great work my office has accomplished. Moving Justice Forward is not just my office motto, but my commitment. I will continue to lead my team with integrity, transparency, and humility as your Clerk of Courts." — Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley

Despite Democratic and Republican leaders’ calling for Foley to resign in the wake of his criminal indictment, he was reelected as Montgomery County Clerk of Courts in November 2024.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Piergies accepted a plea deal in May and pleaded guilty to charges related to misusing his public office.

He was accused of getting his son a job in Foley’s office.

Piergies received a 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of community control, and a $750 fine. He also had to resign from the bench and complete 75 hours of community service.

Mike Foley and Judge James Piergies Municipal Court Judge James Piergies officiated the swearing-in ceremony of Clerk of Courts Mike Foley in 2021. (Courtesy: Official Montgomery County government Facebook)

