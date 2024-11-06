Voters choose Mike Foley as Montgomery County Clerk of Courts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Incumbent Republican Mike Foley has been elected as Montgomery County Clerk of Courts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The clerk of courts is responsible for managing court records, maintaining the auto title division, as well as overseeing a staff of nearly 100 people and a budget of $15 million.

Foley was first elected to the clerk of courts office in 2018.

>> November 5, 2024 General Election Results

In July, Foley was indicted on 12 counts including seven felony counts including theft in office, unlawful use of a computer, unlawful interest in a public contract, as well as aiding the abetting of the unlawful interest in a public contract.

According to the indictment, Foley committed the crimes described in the indictment between September 2021 and May 2024.

Foley ran against Lynn Cooper who began her career in public service in 2001 at the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



