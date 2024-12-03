Missing grandmother believed to have fallen in sinkhole looking for cat, authorities say

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Rescue efforts continue for a 64-year-old woman who may have fallen into a sinkhole while looking for her missing cat in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police said they received a call around 1 a.m. regarding a family concerned about their grandmother Elizabeth Pollard’s whereabouts, according to our sister station WPXI.

At around 2:50 a.m., troopers found her vehicle parked behind Monday’s Union Restaurant, where they found Pollard’s 5-year-old granddaughter inside.

The little girl, who was unharmed, told police she was waiting for her grandmother.

Near Pollard’s vehicle, troopers noticed a sinkhole. State police said they are performing search and rescue efforts with the assumption she fell down the hole.

State police said Pollard could have gone missing as early as 5 p.m. when people at Monday’s restaurant last saw her looking for her cat, Pepper.

At this point, there has been no communication with Pollard.

At one point, authorities had about 100 people working to find her, WPXI reported.

“We are still in rescue mode,” said Marguerite Fire Chief Scot Graham. He says they are working with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mines.

