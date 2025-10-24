Missing Adult Alert issued for Dayton man

DAYTON — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a local 83-year-old with dementia.

Ernest Gray was last seen walking away from his home on Saint John Avenue on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety and said he suffers from dementia.

Gray is 6′2, weighs 170lb, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Gray was last seen wearing a coat and a blue ballcap.

Call or dial 911 if you see him. You can also contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-1070.

