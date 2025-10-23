‘Victory for our community;’ Deputies seize $110K Porsche, motorcycle during investigation

BUTLER COUNTY — Deputies and undercover teams for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office recently seized a luxury car and motorcycle during an investigation.

The department said a $110,000 Porsche and a BMW motorcycle were lawfully seized from people tied to drug trafficking.

“These actions are the direct result of relentless investigative work by undercover agents and deputy sheriffs, and vigorous prosecution by the Prosecutor’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Porsche and motorcycle will be sold on GovDeals.com. Proceeds from the sales go to law enforcement to fund continued investigations, training, and other resources.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones called the seizure a “victory for our community.”

