School district cancels Ohio high school football game over safety concerns

COLUMBUS — An Ohio school district announced that it canceled a high school’s final football game of the regular season on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Columbus City Schools said that they decided to cancel Beechcroft High School’s game against Northland High School due to the “ongoing concern directly involving the safety of Beechcroft High School football student-athletes,” according to our news partner WBNS TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

Due to the forfeit, Northland will be awarded the win, according to Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) policy.

District officials told WBNS that they made the decision “following several incidents of concern to the Principal and leadership team.” They did not provide specific details about the incidents.

The cancellation comes after a shooting near Beechcroft High School on October 18, where two people were injured, WBNS said.

Both victims are expected to survive.

The school district did not confirm to WBNS if the shooting was related to the game cancellation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group