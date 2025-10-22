Highway shut down after crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A highway in Logan County is shut down after a crash on Wednesday evening.

OHGO shows US-33 is closed in both directions beyond SR-540 and Sandusky Avenue.

It appears drivers are being diverted off the highway.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

