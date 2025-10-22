Recently released convict accused of attacking housekeeper at Ohio motel

HURON COUNTY — A housekeeper at a motel in Ohio was attacked by a recently released convict over the weekend, but managed to escape unharmed, our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV reported.

The incident happened at Econo Lodge in Norwalk on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Eric Carroll, was arrested after leaving the scene and crashing a stolen vehicle, according to WOIO-19.

“He had just recently been released from prison. He then transitioned to a halfway house and was released from there two days prior to this incident,” Detective Sergeant Hamernik said.

Carroll was staying in Room 135, and the housekeeper was cleaning next door.

Surveillance footage captured Carroll waiting on the front step.

“Video surveillance footage showed a male attempting to enter the door. When the door didn’t open, she locked it behind her, he just waited until she unlocked the door and opened it to exit after she finished cleaning. He then rushed her, forced her into the room, and a struggle ensued from there,” Hamernik said.

The woman fought back and bit Carroll’s hand. This let her break free and run away, WOIO-19 reported.

She quickly reported the attack to her manager, Kabe Khan.

“She came running to the office, and I know something was wrong, so I immediately called 911,” Khan said.

Carroll left the motel after the attack, stole and car, and later crashed it before trying to hide in a nearby barn.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office quickly located and arrested him, WOIO-19 reported.

“I am glad he is in custody. It is an unfortunate incident that occurred, but I am glad he didn’t terrorize this city for more than the two days that he was out,” Hamernik said.

Eric Carroll is being held at the Huron County Jail, facing several charges, like abduction and strangulation.

