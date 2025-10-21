Area supermarket announces upcoming closure

CELINA — An area supermarket has announced that it will be closing its doors for good next month.

The Friendly Markets of Celina, located at 725 W Logan Street, will close on Nov. 7, according to a social media post from the business.

As a result of the closure, all soda, Gatorade, groceries, and frozen items will be 50% off.

This does not include deli and steak items, according to the post.

“Come on in now and support us until we close our doors on November 7! There will be nothing! No Catering or anything else anymore!” the post said.

In another social media post, the shop said they will not be open on Tuesday becuase they sold out of all of the meats and won’t get more until Wednesday.

“We are going to use this day to get everything cleaned up and regroup so we can open on Wednesday. Thank you for your understanding,” the post said.

