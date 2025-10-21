Deputy involved in crash at busy intersection

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A deputy was involved in a crash in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:30 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a crash at Main Street and Shoup Mill Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

Troopers confirmed that a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was involved.

Main Street is shut down at Turner Road.

Additional information about injuries was not available at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group