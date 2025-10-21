Local school district closed after receiving threat, superintendent confirms

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A school district in Montgomery County is closed on Tuesday due to reports of a threat.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Northridge Local Schools, in Harrison Township, is closed Tuesday, superintendent David Jackson confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

After school Monday, Jackson said he received information about a possible threat.

District officials worked with local law enforcement to determine if the threat is credible.

Jackson said they couldn’t determine if the threat was credible by 9:30 p.m., so he closed all schools out of an abundance of caution.

According to the district’s website, no transportation will be provided to the Miami Valley CTC or MCESC buildings or programs.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group