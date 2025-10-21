2 hospitalized after area house fire

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a house fire in Logan County early Sunday morning, according to the Bellefontaine Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 600 block of Florence Avenue at approximately 6:23 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story house fully engulfed in flames.

The department said a male and female occupant were able to escape the home, but were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Photos from the scene show that the house was completely damaged as a result of the flames and the siding on a neighboring home was burned.

All off duty firefighters and mutual aide from Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department were called in to help, according to the department.

No one else was injured in this fire.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

