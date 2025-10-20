Ohio high school athletes temporarily able to sign NIL deals, court rules

FRANKLIN COUNTY — High school athletes in Ohio can temporarily earn money off their name, image and likeness after a court ruling.

A judge ruled in favor of one of the top high school football players in the country, Wayne High School wide receiver and Ohio State commit Jamier Brown, a spokesperson for the Ohio High School Athletic Association confirmed.

“The OHSAA anticipated the judge making an initial ruling today on the NIL lawsuit to set the timeline moving forward. The OHSAA is finalizing communications regarding the next steps for our member schools and will send out details on Tuesday,” an OSHAA spokesperson said.

As News Center 7 preivously reported, Brown’s mother filed the lawsuit against the OHSAA in Franklin County Common Pleas Court last week.

The lawsuit alleges that Jamier has been approached with multiple NIL opportunities worth over $100,000 in potential revenue.

He has not been able to do anything with the opportunities due to the OHSAA’s ban on NIL compensation for high school athletes.

It also alleges that the OHSAA has “refused to modernize its Bylaws” despite 44 other states and the District of Columbia adopting policies permitting high school athletes from profiting from NIL.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our client and all high school student athletes across the state who now have the ability to engage in NIL, like their counterparts in over 40 states across the country,” Jamier’s lawyer Luke Fedlam said.

The temporary halt on the OHSAA’s prohibition will last until a preliminary injunction hearing on Dec. 15.

