Police find 1 dead in alley while investigaing gunshots in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Monday night, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Harry Dilley.
Dayton police heard gunshots in the area of E 2nd Street and N Philadelphia Street around 8:40 p.m.
While investigating, officers found a male dead in between two houses, according to Dilley.
News Center 7 crews see several evidence crews on scene and crime scene tape blocking the area.
Homicide detectives are currently working to figure out what happened, Dilley said.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
