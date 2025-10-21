Legal battle between local football star, OHSAA making changes to NIL ban

OHIO — The legal battle between a local football star and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) is making changes to the name, image and likeness (NIL) ban.

On Tuesday, the OHSAA announced that it will hold an emergency vote on whether it should change its rules and let athletes make money off their name and image.

The association said this is in response to a lawsuit from a Miami Valley high school football player.

This move will temporarily impact high school student-athletes across the state.

Wayne High School wide receiver Jamier Brown is one of the top high school football players in the country.

The Warriors junior standout has committed to play his college ball at Ohio State.

He could make all kinds of name, image, and likeness, or NIL, money once he gets to OSU.

But until Monday, he could not do the same at Wayne.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association currently has an NIL ban, which is why the family sued the OHSAA.

“The Brown family really came at this wanting to change the rule and regulation prohibiting name, image, and likeness for high school student athletes for all high school student athletes across the state,” Luke Fedlam, Brown’s family lawyer, said.

