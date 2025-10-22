13 men arrested as part of sex sting in Ohio

OHIO — 13 men were arrested in Ohio during an undercover operation targeting individuals attempting to buy sex, including two accused of seeking sex with minors, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office announced.

The arrests were part of a one-day operation conducted by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and Solon Police on Oct. 16.

The operation aimed to apprehend individuals seeking to buy sex and identify potential human trafficking victims.

“Too often our task forces arrest predators seeking to have sex with children – a sickening fact that should send a chill down the spine of every parent,” Yost said.

Peter Moller, 66, of Brunswick, and Dwayne Murray, 34, of Kent, were charged with compelling prostitution involving a minor after allegedly attempting to buy sex from undercover agents posing as minors.

Lafayette Robinson, 33, of Cleveland, was arrested on a felony charge of promoting prostitution.

Ten other men were charged with engaging in prostitution, including:

Timothy Asberry, 67, Willoughby

Ajene Enaharo, 43, Solon

Harmanjit Ghuman, 59, Macedonia

Donald Ketring, 70, Madison

Gul Mashwani, 28, Cleveland

Richard Nichols, 61, Burton

Andrew Novak, 49, Cleveland

Brandon Rice, 48, Solon

Timothy Szekely, 56, Stow

Brandon Tschantz, 38, Reminderville

The task force identified nine potential victims of human trafficking and recovered two children who had been reported missing, the office said.

Additionally, two foreign nationals were referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The operation builds on recent successes, including the arrest of 135 people during a statewide sting named Operation Next Door and subsequent arrests in Steubenville and Youngstown.

“Our work will continue until everyone gets the message: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!” Yost said.

