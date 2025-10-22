Community honors Air Force veteran killed in crash

BELLBROOK — People came together to honor an Air Force Veteran killed in a crash.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The family of Major Jonathan Dias confirmed that he died in a car crash in Tennessee.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area supermarket announces upcoming closure
- Local school district officials looking to change amount people pay in property taxes
- Recently released convict accused of attacking housekeeper at Ohio motel
Family, law enforcement, military personnel, and the governor’s patriot guard escorted his body from Dayton International Airport to a Bellbrook funeral home.
Dias leaves behind a wife and four children.
His funeral is on Saturday.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group