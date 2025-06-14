Missing 13-year-old Greene County girl believed to be in Columbus

GREENE COUNTY — A missing 13-year-old Greene County girl is believed to be in Columbus.
News Center 7 previously reported that 13-year-old Khloe Richmond of Xenia Township was reported missing.
Saturday morning, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office released new information about her believed whereabouts.
Richmond was reportedly taken to Columbus by a boyfriend named Tyheir, who is 17, according to the sheriff’s office.
Richmond has red hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.
If you have any information about her or the boyfriend’s whereabouts, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office by calling 937-376-5111.
