Check your tickets! Winning MegaMillions ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning MegaMillions ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person in Ohio won $40,000 with four of five winning numbers and the MegaBall in Friday night’s MegaMillions drawing.

The winning numbers were 8, 10, 22, 40, 47, and the MegaBall was 1.

The winning ticket was sold in the X4 prize tier.

MegaMillions has not yet announced where in Ohio the ticket was sold.

No one won the $264 million jackpot.

The next drawing is Tuesday, June 17, with an estimated jackpot of $280 million.

