18-year-old flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Darke County on Monday, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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The crash happened in the 3300 block of State Route 571 around 4:30 p.m.

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A preliminary investigation found that a 21-year-old Greenville woman was driving a Kia Sorento northwest on SR-571.

Her infant child was a passenger in the car.

The woman made a left-hand turn in front of an oncoming Nissan Sentra and crashed, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Nissan, an 18-year-old Union City woman, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital for her injuries.

Her front seat passenger, another 18-year-old Union City woman, was transported to Wayne HealthCare, the sheriff’s office said.

The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The Greenville woman and her son were treated by medics on scene and released.

This crash remains under investigation.

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