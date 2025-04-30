Millions in renovations planned for Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — A $184.5 million renovation has been planned for the Paycor Stadium. Hamilton County commissioners approved this plan Tuesday, saying the plan had to be approved by April 30 in order to meet an NFL deadline, according to our news partner WCPO Cincinnati.

The commissioners voted in favor of a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals that outlines $830 million of renovations by 2029, WCPO says. The first phase will be partially funded by a loan from the NFL, according to WCPO.

“The timing is for the NFL money, so that we can take advantage of it,” said Commission President Denise Driehaus, according to WCPO. “It would be, to my view, a bad idea to not do this on time and forego $60M from the NFL. I don’t think that’s a good look for us. But it’s not only about that. It’s also about getting the project moving.”

The agreement says the county will spend $64.5 million in the first phase on infrastructure projects, like elevators, escalators, electrical upgrades and a new Junglevision control room, WCPO says.

The Bengals and the NFL have agreed to spend $120 million in the first phase, renovating the East and West Club Lounges, upgrading the stadium suites, and improving and beautifying spaces, according to WCPO.

After phase one, there will be $646 million in additional renovations and address the terms of the Bengals lease, which is set to expire in 2026, WCPO says.

One commissioner voted against the memorandum because it doesn’t alter the Bengals lease in the taxpayers’ favor.

“I voted to send the people in to negotiate and what came back is a memo for some more money,” Reece said to WCPO.

The NFL deadline was one of the factors requiring commission approval Tuesday, Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto said to WCPO.

“At the end of the day, the MOU keeps progress moving on lease discussions,” Aluotto said to WCPO. “It keeps us on schedule for renovations in 2026. It defines the major components of the phase-one project and sends a message to the state that we are in fact prepared to receive state funding as part of this capital stack for the renovation of the stadium. And it helps secure NFL funding.”

The city is working to secure funding for the Paycor renovations.

