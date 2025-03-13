Miamisburg schools announce safety measures as police search for man connected to deadly shooting

MIAMISBURG — Miamisburg City Schools are putting safety measures in place as police continue to look for a man connected to the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night.

In a message sent out to district families, the district said that all school vestibules will remain locked.

Additionally, all outdoor recess and other outdoor activities have been canceled for the time being.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and working with local authorities,” the district said. “At this time, there is no direct threat to our school, but these precautions are being taken out of an abundance of caution.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, Miamisburg Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Golden Arrow Court around 9:30 p.m.

Police confirmed on the scene that a woman was killed in the shooting.

Police also said they were searching for 32-year-old Demetrius Turner, a man believed to be connected to the shooting.

Turner is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Damatrius Turner Mugshot Photo contributed by Miamisburg Police (Miamisburg Police/Miamisburg Police)

