CareFlight called after two students collide during recess

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — CareFlight flew a student to an area hospital after a recess injury Wednesday.

West Liberty-Salem Schools Superintendent Kraig Hissong said a middle school student was flown for further evaluation “out of an abundance of caution” after being injured during recess.

The statement was posted on the school’s Facebook page.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7 that two kids were playing when they collided with each other. A student suffered a head injury.

“Our staff responded swiftly and professionally, ensuring the student received immediate care while also minimizing the impact on other students,” said Hissong.

He added that the district would pray for the student and the family.

Hissong also said that the school district continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of their students.

