Police looking for 32-year-old man connected to shooting that killed Miamisburg woman

MIAMISBURG — Police continue to look for a 32-year-old man connected to a shooting that killed a local woman Wednesday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, officers responded to a shooting at the 700 block of Golden Arrow Court around 9:30 p.m.

Miamisburg Police Chief Mike Brem told News Center 7 early Thursday morning. that they continue to search for 32-year-old Demetrius Turner.

“We’ve had Ohio State Highway Patrol’s plane out, we have dogs tracking, we have several officers looking for him,” he told News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson.

Turner is five foot six inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Brem added that people should stay inside until officers know Turner’s whereabouts.

“We’re still encouraging people inside until we know where his location is,” he said early Thursday morning.

