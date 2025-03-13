Ohio police chief on paid leave after sexual harassment allegations

GROVEPORT, Franklin County — A police chief in Ohio has been placed on paid leave after an officer brought forward allegations of sexual harassment, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Groveport Police Chief Casey Adams was placed on leave on March 4.

“On March 4, their human resources officer notified the FOP that one of our FOP members made an allegation of sexual harassment against the chief. We were told that the chief was going to be immediately put on administrative leave,” Fraternal Order of Police President Brian Steel told WBNS-10.

Adams has been chief of the Groveport Police Department since April 2021.

Kevin Shannon, the city’s law director, said the complaint was filed on March 3, but would not provide further details, according to WBNS-10.

“I truly hope for law enforcement this is not true. I hope this is some misunderstanding. If these allegations are true, they are extremely disturbing,” Steel said.

An employment attorney with Frost, Brown and Todd was hired to investigate the allegations, according to Shannon.

Shannon told WBNS-10 that he is not aware of any similar complaints filed against Adams.

“I commend the officer for coming forward. If the officer was carrying this around for a long time, I’m so sorry that he had that burden by himself. I commend him and anyone who comes forward. Nobody, nobody at all in the workplace or anywhere in society deserves to be sexually harassed, if it in fact happened,” Steel said.

Groveport Police Department Captain Kurt Blevins will be interim chief.

“We’ve seen sometimes where mayors have brushed this stuff under the rug. You have a mayor who is transparent and wants everyone to be held accountable. Our stance is every officer should be held accountable, whether you are the police chief or you are the brand new officer on the street,” Steel said.

