Body of man found near Lowe’s in Montgomery County identified

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The body of a man found near a Lowe’s in Montgomery County on Tuesday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 60-year-old Timothy Siney.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined yet.

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers were called to the Lowe’s on Martins Drive for reports of a dead body around 12:30 p.m.

A man was living in a tent in the wooded area behind the store, and his friend reported he was found dead, according to a Miami Township police spokesperson.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, but police are continuing to investigate.

