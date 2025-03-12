Man’s body found in dumpster behind Wendy’s restaurant in Ohio

CINCINNATI — Police found a man’s body in a dumpster behind a Wendy’s in Ohio early Wednesday morning, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.
Cincinnati police officers were called to the dumpster on Hopple Street around 2:15 a.m.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office removed the body and will handle the investigation, according to WCPO-9.
The man’s identity has not been released. The coroner’s office has not announced the man’s cause of death.
Police on scene told WCPO-9 that they don’t believe foul play was involved and think the death may have been “accidental.”
Additional information was not immediately available.
