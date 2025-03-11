Body found near Lowe’s in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Police are investigating after a body was found near a Lowe’s in Miamisburg Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Lowe’s on Martins Drive for reports of a dead body around 12:50 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Police on scene confirmed that a body was found in a wooded area and that Miami Township police would be handling the investigation.

We are working to learn if the death is considered suspicious and the identity of the person.

We will continue to follow this story.

