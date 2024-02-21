Measles case reported in Miami County, shoppers exposed at busy Kroger

MIAMI COUNTY — Health officials are warning people of a measles exposure in the Miami Valley.

Miami County Public Health said you were exposed to measles if you were in the Kroger on Union Boulevard in Englewood on Feb. 13 from 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

