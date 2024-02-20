Shoppers exposed to measles at busy Kroger, health officials say

MIAMI COUNTY — A case of measles has been identified in a Miami County resident, according to a spokesperson with Miami County Public Health.

Those who may have been in contact with the infected person are being notified by local health departments.

The individual who has measles traveled to a Montgomery County Kroger, the spokesperson said.

If you were in the Kroger Marketplace on 885 Union Blvd, Englewood, on Feb. 13 from 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m., you were exposed to measles.

Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County is investigating the exposure. Click here to report your exposure.

According to Miami County Public Health, local health department nursing staff need to get in touch with you to discuss the next steps you should take to protect your health and the health of others.

“Children infected with measles can spread it to others, even before they have symptoms. The measles virus can live for up to two hours in the air after an infected person leaves the room. Nine out of 10 unvaccinated children who are exposed to measles will become infected,” the spokesperson said.

Symptoms of measles can include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Three to five days after these symptoms occur, a rash can appear.

“Measles can be serious, and about 1 in 5 people who get measles will be hospitalized with complications such as pneumonia, dehydration, or brain swelling,” the spokesperson said.

