Measles vaccination clinic opens in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Following the first confirmed case of measles in Montgomery County since 2005, health officials are now offering a walk-in vaccination clinic.

Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health is now offering measles vaccinations at the Public Health Clinic on the third floor of the Reibold Building, 117 S. Main St.

>>RELATED: ‘Extremely contagious;’ Public Health warns community after confirmed measles case

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a social media post.

Those who are interested in getting a vaccination do not need to schedule an appointment.

If you come in for a vaccination, bring your ID and insurance card.

>>RELATED: Hundreds of exposures possible from local measles case that traveled through busy regional airport

Vaccines are also available for those who don’t have insurance, according to the social media post.

Children must be at least 12 months or older and with a parent or guardian to receive a vaccination.

For more information call (937) 225-5700.

©2024 Cox Media Group