Hundreds of exposures possible from local measles case that traveled through busy regional airport

OHIO — More people could have been exposed to measles, but this time, it was at a busy airport.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health announced the potential for measles exposure at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

But the department isn’t sure how widespread the exposure could be, given that CVG offers flights to 50 different destinations.

The possible exposure is related to the child in Montgomery County who was infected with measles.

“The good news is that most of the people that were there have been vaccinated,” Medical Director Becky Thomas, Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County said.

