Travelers may have been exposed to measles at CVG, health officials warn

HEBRON, Ky. — The Ohio Department of Health announced Monday a potential for measles exposure at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

>> ‘Extremely contagious;’ Public Health warns community after confirmed measles case

ODH says travelers in Terminal A may have been exposed to measles during the following times:

January 27 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

January 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The exposure is related to the child in Montgomery County who was infected with measles, ODH said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Measles case reported in Montgomery County

The case was identified in a child who was evaluated at Dayton Children’s Hospital in the main campus Emergency Department on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, News Center 7 previously reported.

According to ODH, measles is extremely contagious and can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air.

“Measles is extremely contagious and can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. If one person has measles, up to 90% of those who come into contact with that person and who are not immune will also become infected,” an ODH spokesperson said.

More information on measles can be found here.

©2024 Cox Media Group