Measles case reported in Montgomery County

DAYTON — A case of measles has been reported in Montgomery County.

The case was identified in a resident who was evaluated at Dayton Children’s Hospital in the main campus Emergency Department on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, according to a spokesperson for Public Health -Dayton & Montgomery County.

Those who were in the emergency department may been exposed to measles between Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. and Jan. 30 at 7 a.m. and on Jan. 31 between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Contacts of the individual are being notified by Public Health to assess their measles vaccination status and to provide proper information on symptoms and appropriate quarantine measures.

If you were at the emergency department during the dates and times of potential exposure and have not been contacted by Public Health, please call (937) 225-4508 so your level of exposure can be determined.

The last confirmed measles case in the county was in 2005, according to Public Health.

Symptoms of measles include:

high fever

cough

runny nose

watery eyes

rash beginning 3-5 days after other symptoms occur

About 1 in 5 children who get measles will be hospitalized with complications such as pneumonia, dehydration, or brain swelling, according to Public Health.

“The safest way to protect children from measles is to make sure they are vaccinated,” said Dr. Becky Thomas, Medical Director, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

